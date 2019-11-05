Dr Disrespect Rage Quits Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Over Campers, Claymores, and Shotguns

Dr Disrespect has been streaming a ton of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare since the first-person shooter launched onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month. And he’s mostly been having a good time with the game, which is part of a series that he used to actually work on as a developer. However, it appears the honeymoon period is coming to an end. During a recent stream on Twitch, the Two-Time actually rage quit out of the game due to — largely — campers, and one of the game’s overpowered shotguns.

“Can’t even see them on the staircase. I can’t f*****g play this game right now,” said the Doc after dying to claymores back to back. “I don’t want to play….You got f*****g claymores on every single window and every single door. No one wants that. If that’s not happening, the 725 shotgun from across the map is happening. No one wants that. It’s time to make a patch tonight, let’s change it up. Let’s get on course, we’re starting to swerve way of f*****g course right now.”

The streamer continued:

“Let’s dial it back, let’s take out the claymores, let’s get the shotguns nerfed big time, and I don’t know maybe add Dead Silence to the game so, I don’t know, maybe we can run around.”

As you may know, Dr Disrespect is largely just echoing problems plaguing the game that many players have been shouting about since launch. In addition to a lot of complaints about the game’s maps, there’s been players unhappy about the 725 shotgun being the most powerful gun of all-time and just how much the claymores are abused.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on Dr Disrespect, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the streamer by clicking right here.