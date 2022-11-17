Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.

Dr Disrespect's comments about Warzone 2's DMZ mode can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

That new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead.



Nobody wants to play that 6th grade design. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) November 13, 2022

While some Twitter users seemed to agree with these comments, other Dr Disrespect fans took issue with the streamer's general hate for all things Call of Duty lately. While the streamer has a long history with the series, he's clearly been a lot harder on it more recently. Of course, the streamer is entitled to his opinion, and it will be interesting to see if he plans on spending any significant time streaming DMZ, now that Warzone 2 is available. It's possible his views on the mode could end up changing as Infinity Ward and Raven Software fine tune it!

For those unfamiliar with DMZ, it seems to be inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The extraction based mode looks quite different from the main battle royale, and it remains to be seen whether players will end up enjoying it more than Dr Disrespect has. Regardless of what the general consensus ends up being, it's pretty hard to imagine it being dead after one week, but fans will just have to try DMZ mode and judge for themselves!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

