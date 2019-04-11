Dr Disrespect Slams Fortnite, PUBG, and The “Overrated” Developers Behind Them

Everyone knows that these days, popular streamer Dr Disrespect is not a fan of PUBG, and he’s even less of a fan of Fortnite. And so perhaps it should come as no surprise that the streamer’s latest harangue is aimed at the two games, and the “overrated” developers behind them: Bluehole (now known as PUBG Corporation) and Epic Games. Further, the streamer claims that he could create a game that would blow the two completely out of the water.

“They’re kind of the exact same [Epic Games and Bluehole],” said the Two-Time after streaming some PUBG. “It’s such a weird thing and it sucks that the industry is being dominated by these two idiot developer groups.”

Dr Disrespect continued:

“Man if I had my own studio, I’d blow both of these f**king games out of the water. I’m so passionate and I know that my talent is so much better than all of these overrated developers, I’m telling you.”

As you can see, while Bluehole is overrated, Epic Games is nerdy and overrated, suggesting the Doc has more of a bone to pick with the latter than the former. Of course, the chances that the streamer will step back from streaming to create a studio and a game are slim. I mean, why would he? He’s one of the most popular streamers in the world. That said, it would be interesting to see what the Two-Time comes up with. He does notably have some game development experience, and he clearly has some ideas brewing in his head.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with Dr Disrespect? Are PUBG Corporation and Epic Games overrated? Have they ruined the industry? Personally, I like both developers, though the success of both have created a ton of battle royale copycats, which is momentarily bad for the industry, but is a problem that should sort itself out in a couple years.

Thanks, Dexerto.

