Dr Disrespect Makes First Public Comments After Twitch Ban Revelations

A little more than a month after admitting to messaging a minor which resulted in his 2020 ban from Twitch, Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, has returned to social media. In the wake of Beahm’s comments at the end of June, the famed streamer saw his channel on YouTube demonetized and was publicly condemned by some of his closest friends in the content creation space. Now, Beahm seems to be laying the groundwork for a potential return, although it’s still not known in what capacity.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) today, Dr Disrespect posted a single image that seems to indicate he could soon be returning to streaming. The image sees Beahm’s Dr Disrespect persona sitting at a table where a game board containing chess and checkers pieces is sitting in front of him. The clear implication is that Dr Disrespect is currently playing chess while others are playing checkers, which is a saying that means one is better than the average person.

Outside of this image, Beahm also began responding combatively to a number of X users who came at the streamer in light of his previous confession. This same energy was put forth by Beahm in his lengthy statement at the end of June where he said that he wouldn’t be leaving streaming despite what had come to light. Instead, Beahm said that he would be merely taking a vacation and would return to the internet at an undetermined time in the future.

“I’m not f***ing going anywhere,” Beahm previously said. “I’m not the same guy that made this mistake all those years ago.I’m taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I’m coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders.”

For now, Beahm hasn’t provided further clarification on when he might be returning to streaming. It’s also uncertain if his Dr Disrespect character will still have a sizable audience whenever he does try to stream once again. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook if and when more information comes about.