Dr Disrespect Announces His Return Date

Dr Disrespect has announced what appears to be his streaming return date. At the moment, details on the nature of the return, and what it entails, are scarce. What has been shared is a new promotional video, which is capped by a screen that simply says "tomorrow." This is presumably in reference to his return to streaming, but right now that has not been outright confirmed.

Previously, Dr Disrespect relayed word back on August 14 that he was planning on returning. This followed a tweet teasing as much a few weeks prior. Since August 14, the streamer only made one other public statement. More specifically, on September 3 the streamer posted on social media platform X, "are people still streaming video games," followed by, "what a snoozefest." This potentially hints that Dr Disrespect will not be streaming video games upon his return, but something else.

All of this is on the back of allegations that were made against the streamer back in June when it was alleged that the streamer inappropriately messaged a minor in 2017, which lead to his -- at the time, mysterious -- banning from Twitch. In a message at the time of the accusation, the streamer admitted guilt and announced he was stepping away from streaming and the public eye. This led to his channel being demonetized on YouTube. He was also removed from Midnight Society, a game studio he helped start as a co-founder.

There were no further developments in the situation until August 14. In addition to announcing his return, Dr Disrespect removed his public statement on the incident, scrubbing his admission of guilt in the process.

"Everyone has been wanting to know why I was banned from Twitch, but for reasons outside of my control, I was not allowed to say anything for the last several years," read the now-deleted statement. "Now that two former Twitch employees have publicly disclosed the accusations, I can now tell you my side of the story regarding the ban. Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages? The answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.

The statement continued: "I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with Twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me. Now, from a moral standpoint I'll absolutely take responsibility. I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That's on me. That's on me as an adult, a husband, and a father. It should have never happened."