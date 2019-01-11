‘Dr. Disrespect’ Signs With CAA With Its Continued Shift Into Streaming Talent

There’s no question that popular streamer Dr. Disrespect has seen some drama over the past few years, but he’s still got online talent to spare- and that’s what the CAA is counting on.

Per this story from Hollywood Reporter, Disrespect, whose real name is Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, has signed on with the popular agency, in an effort to shift their current focus to more streaming talent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer has over three million followers on the Twitch platform, impressing everyone with his antics in such games as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Granted, he also has his fair share of enemies; but he continues to be a draw for the channel, having drawn over 100 million views overall.

Armed with his mullet, sunglasses and mustache, Dr. Disrespect has created a strong personality in the streaming world, even winning an award for Trending Gamer at the 2017 Game Awards. Currently, along with his streaming, he’s working with Boom.tv as an advisor.

As far as what the CAA has in mind for him, the deal could cover a number of areas including television and motion pictures, along with digital distribution, partnerships and other endorsements.

Disrespect is the latest signing of the agency, as they also brought in Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony and David “StoneMountain64” Steinberg into their fold, increasing their esports and gaming divisions. No word yet on who else the team may be interested in hiring, but they’re obviously going for some kind of push with this talent. This, combined with the developers and creators they already represent in the games world, could mean big projects down the road.

Disrespect seemed very pleased with the deal, as he shared the link on his Twitter account, where he’s received praise from his fans.

We’re interested to see where the signing goes from here.

Do you think Dr. Disrespect deserved to be signed? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Hat tip to Hollywood Reporter for the details!)