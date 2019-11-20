Dr Disrespect Reveals Unusual Criticism of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Dr Disrespect became one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world by largely streaming multiplayer games, such as H1Z1, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. That said, recently the Two-Time took a break from streaming multiplayer games to jump into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment, the same developer of the aforementioned Apex Legends. The game released last week to decent critical-acclaim, and from what critics and players are saying, it’s one of the better games of 2019, despite a lot of performance issues on console.

That said, while Dr Disrespect has been enjoying himself while playing the game, he does have one major critique of it: it’s too easy, even on the hardest difficulty. Now, as you may know, one thing many have been noting is how difficult the game is on the hardest difficulty, with many comparing it to Dark Souls in this regard. In fact, many are saying it’s even harder. The Doc doesn’t agree though. He thinks the game is way too easy.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Hardest Difficulty is waaaaaay too easy. I look good by the way. Always do.https://t.co/bHsMu8hnlN pic.twitter.com/Wz8dDlVUuD — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 19, 2019

Of course, Dr Disrespect is undeniably better at games than your average gamer. And it’s also possible he’s just showing off, but it’s certainly a unique criticism of the game, which has many tough enemies and challenging boss fights.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.”