Dr Disrespect’s Huge YouTube Numbers Revealed Following Twitch Ban Update

Dr Disrespect — Herschel “Guy” Beahm — was one of the biggest streamers in the world when Twitch suddenly, and without explanation banned him from the platform, permanently, in June 2020. As you would expect, this was major news at the time. Not only was Dr Disrespect one of the most popular streamers in the world making the Amazon-owned company lots of money, but Twitch had reportedly handed him a very lucrative contract a few months prior to lock him down. This week, the situation finally came to a conclusion, with Dr Disrespect announcing his legal dispute with Twitch over the matter had come to an end, with neither party admitting “to any wrongdoing.” Adding to this, Dr Disrespect claimed he was “moving on” from it all.

In the past, Dr Disrespect has opened up about how much the whole ordeal cost him, noting that the biggest fallout from it was the several companies who were no longer willing to work with him because of the lack of transparency and closure.

“So much defamation related to the ban that we’ve had to deal with. It’s insane,” said the streamer last year. “To not be involved with the Battlefield launch… First off, it’s been a year and a half. EA… don’t be pathetic. You’re talking about the two-time, the back to back…. I’m looking at trophies right over my left shoulder. Don’t be so pathetic and scared to death, holy s**t. It’s embarrassing.”

While the Twitch situation has impacted Dr Disrespect’s ability to make brand deals, it’s not hurt his streaming numbers. In fact, it’s seemingly aided his growth, as according to data from Stream Hatchet, the Doc is doing bigger numbers streaming on YouTube than he did on Twitch.

We can’t offer any insight into how accurate these numbers are, but if they are accurate, it’s an impressive feat and confirms that Dr Disrespect is still one of the most popular streamers in the world.

