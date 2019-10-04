Dr Disrespect Shows Up on WWE SmackDown’s Pre-Show

So, Dr Disrespect, one of the world’s most popular Twitch streamers, showed up on WWE SmackDown’s pre-show, in character. And judging off the reaction of the presenters, it was a planned cameo. Further, Dr Disrespect tweeted out a picture of him backstage at the show next to the WWE logo, signaling he has something up his sleeve, likely in collaboration with WWE. Meanwhile, in the aforementioned pre-show cameo, the Two-Time teased that he’s looking for someone, which is presumably one of the organization’s wrestlers. At the moment, fans are speculating it’s Xavier Woods, given his connection to video game entertainment, but for the moment nobody knows for sure who the Doc is tracking down. That said, we’ll probably find out during tonight’s show.

Again, who knows what’s going to come off this, but it’s very obviously a collaboration between the big streamer and the WWE. So, if you’re a Dr Disrespect fan, or just want to witness one of the oddest crossovers of 2019, be sure to tune into SmackDown tonight.

THE TWO TIME! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TzXv33Yg1I — Ice Cream Uploads (@IceCreamUploads) October 4, 2019

As you would expect, Dr Disrespect’s peers and fans have no clue what to make of this development, but there’s a common thread in all of their reactions: hype and confusion.

Bro what — timthetatman (@timthetatman) October 4, 2019

No way! If you really appear on Smackdown, this is going to be hilarious. So exicted! #lickemtodie — Cradle (@GameOfEquity) October 4, 2019

@drdisrespect new 24/7 Champion confirmed xD — Maurisio Torres (@mtorres_65) October 4, 2019

Dude… what is going on here!?! — Viss (@TSMViss) October 4, 2019

I can see it now.. Dr. Disrespect vs. Brock Lesnar at #WrestleMania36 — Leem (@ttpLeem) October 4, 2019

This is the type of content you love to see 😎 — Mitchell Franklin 😎 (@Mootyy2K) October 4, 2019

For those that don’t know: Dr Disrespect is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, known for playing competitive games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends and for his famous tirades.

