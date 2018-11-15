‘Dragalia Lost’ Launches New Wind-Themed Event

Nintendo’s new mobile game continues its impressive string of addicting events.

Dragalia Lost has only been out for a little over a month, but the game is already on its fourth event. This event, titled “A Wish to the Winds” gives players a chance to give their Wind attuned adventurers a chance to shine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new event focuses on Louise and Lowen, a brother and sister duo who have run afoul of a dragon named Garuda. When Euden and his allies come to the party’s aid, they learn about Louise’s overbearing habits and Lowen’s desire to be treated as an equal instead of a child.

“A Wish to the Winds” is a Facility event, which means that players can build a special facility for their Halidom and then upgrade it for both permanent and temporary boosts. The new facility, called the Wind Shrine, doubles as an extra wind altar (a facility that gives all adventurers of a certain attunement a permanent boost in their stats) and gives all adventurers a boost in damage output in event encounters.

Like previous events, there’s also a few new adventurers, dragons, and wyrmprints that can be obtained via Dragalia Lost’s summoning system. Louise and Lowen can both be obtained via summon and have great abilities. Louise, a 5-Star Wind Bow adventurer has a special “Strength Doublebuff” ability that increases her strength whenever she receives a defense buff, while Lowen is a 4-Star Wind Wand user that can add defense buffs to his entire team. Garuda is also a 5-Star dragon that can be summoned during the event.

Dragalia Lost launched in late September and had a slow start compared to other Nintendo mobile games. However, the game has gained steam, particularly in Japan, and has cultivated a loyal fanbase by quickly responding to its players’ concerns. For instance, Dragalia Lost recently overhauled one of its resource distributions to make it easier for players to participate in co-op events online.



Although some might be weary of Dragalia Lost as its a gacha game in which adventurers, dragons, and wyrmprints (cards that can be attached to adventurers to give them extra buffs) are mostly summoned at random, the game can be mastered without spending any money as its developers seem open to giving out ample resources.

Dragalia Lost is currently available for both iOS and Android devices.