Dragon Age: Morrigan Statuette Announced by Dark Horse and BioWare

Dark Horse Direct and BioWare have announced a new Dragon Age statuette of everyone’s favorite troublesome mage, Morrigan. The statuette is just the latest in a line of Dragon Age character statuettes from the company and joins the previously revealed ones for both Varric and Iron Bull. The figure retails for $149.99 and is available to pre-order now via Dark Horse Direct with shipping scheduled to begin later this year.

More specifically, the new Morrigan statuette is 7.5-inches tall with a base that is 3.5 inches in diameter. It is scaled to match the other figures in the Dragon Age line from Dark Horse Direct, which means they should look quite nice all standing together. The Morrigan statuette is sculpted by Bigshot Toyworks with prototyping and paint by J.W. Productions. Additionally, the Morrigan statuette is limited to 1,000 units and comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

You can check out a full look at the new statuette of Dragon Age’s Morrigan, courtesy of Dark Horse Direct, below:

As for the Dragon Age franchise in general, Dragon Age 4 remains in development at BioWare. “For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling,” shared BioWare general manager Gary McKay recently. “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused.”

As noted above, the new Morrigan statuette from Dark Horse Direct is now available to pre-order for $149.99. The pre-orders are scheduled to begin shipping out somewhere between October 2022 and January 2023. Morrigan is just the latest in Dark Horse Direct’s line of Dragon Age character statuettes as the company also has Varric and Iron Bull available from the BioWare franchise as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Age franchise in general right here.

What do you think of the new statuette of Dragon Age’s Morrigan from Dark Horse Direct? Do you think you will look to pick one up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!