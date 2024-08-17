Dragon Age: The Veilguard Has a Surprise for Dragon Age: Origins Fans

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release this October via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Ahead of this, BioWare has a little surprise for fans of Dragon Age: Origins, the first game in the series, and for many the high point of the RPG franchise. While much of the tone, the art direction, the writing, and more have changed substantially from Dragon Age: Origins to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there are obviously callbacks and reference points for fans of the first game. We saw that in the recent release date trailer when Morrigan reared her head. This is also demonstrated in the pre-order bonus for the game.

To reward Dragon Age fans who splash some bronze, silver, and gold coins on the new game before it releases — aka for those on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S who pre-order the game — BioWare has a special armor set. More specifically, the Blood Dragon cosmetic armor is back, and it appears to be wholly exclusive to pre-ordering the game.

For those unfamiliar with the Blood Dragon armor set, it was introduced as Dragon Age: Origins DLC. It has also appeared in the Mass Effect series. And now it is back in the Dragon Age series, expanded upon. Now, there are three different forms, one for each class in the game: Rogue, Warrior, and Mage. Further, it looks like it will vary depending on the race of your character.

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear if BioWare has any intention on completely locking this armor set behind a pre-order, but right now that appears to be the intention, at least for the game’s launch. Speaking of launch, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31, 2024 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the upcoming BioWare game, click here.

“From the storytellers at BioWare comes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an all new single-player fantasy RPG experience,” reads an official blurb about the game. “This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what the series is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll embark on a quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the destruction they’re unleashing on the world. You are known as Rook, battling on the front lines alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. In true Dragon Age fashion, companions are central to the experience and as Rook, you must rise up, rally your crew and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.”