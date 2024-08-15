Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

After what feels like an eternity of the fandom begging for a release roadmap and release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare has now unveiled (ha) the newest trailer for the fourth game in the decades old franchise, setting the game’s release date, which will be October 31st. Having waited a decade since the third game’s release, Dragon Age fans now have additional moments from the companions to cling to from the latest trailer, and if that’s still not enough to hold them over until the game’s full launch, BioWare has plenty more planned in the coming weeks to get their potential player base prepped for The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Upcoming Reveals

When BioWare announced they’d release a new trailer for The Veilguard today, the studio also shared a roadmap for additional reveals that are come in the following weeks. The roadmap includes the following key dates:

Week of August 19th: High-level combat and PC spotlight

Week of August 26th: Companions Week

August 30th: Developer Discord Q&A

September 3rd: IGN First month-long coverage begins

September ?: Much more to come in September and beyond

While all of the above dates are exciting, the two that have Dragon Age fans already planning on experiencing the game for themselves this fall buzzing are the weeks remaining this month, as August clearly has a lot to offer with an additional look at how the developers at BioWare have advanced the combat system for Dragon Age in the decade since the last game, as well as showing off some of the game’s performance on PC platforms during the week of August 19th.

As for the following week, an undisputed draw to The Veilguard is its various companions, as players have been selecting their romance partner for the upcoming game since the trailer that first showcased them back in June. Given the amount of companions and the face that the developers consistently refer to them as their most complex companions yet across all of their previous releases, it’s possible BioWare has something special to share for each member of The Veilguard throughout the week – though this is purely speculation and we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what BioWare has planned for the week of August 26th.