Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date Reveal Coming Tomorrow in New Trailer

BioWare has announced that it will reveal the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard tomorrow as part of a new trailer. Just a couple of weeks back, BioWare informed Dragon Age fans that it would soon be sharing the launch date for The Veilguard at some point in August. Now, we know exactly when this announcement will take place alongside some more details of what additional reveals are still to come.

In a new post on social media, BioWare unveiled that the “Release Date Trailer” for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will go live tomorrow, August 15th, at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST. Alongside revealing this launch date, the trailer is assumed to feature additional glimpses of gameplay and story sequences from The Veilguard. BioWare itself said that it’s “excited to share this moment with our fans” after having first revealed the fourth Dragon Age installment all the way back in 2018.

Moving forward, BioWare also stressed that this wouldn’t be the only major reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard that’s left to come. Next week will see the studio sharing more looks at “high-level combat” while also talking specifically about the game’s PC edition. The week of August 26th will then hone in on the companions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and will culminate in a developer Q&A on Discord on August 30th. BioWare then says it has “much more” to share in the months after as The Veilguard will continue to inch closer to its release.

Regardless of when exactly Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches, it’s known that the game will be exclusive to current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. When the release date for The Veilguard is shared tomorrow, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook. Until that time, you can learn more about the next entry in the fantasy RPG series by checking out its latest trailer and official synopsis below.

“Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world.

Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can’t do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard.”