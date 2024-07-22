Dragon Age: The Veilguard Will Feature Returning Characters, BioWare Teases

Recently, Dragon Age: The Veilguard developer Bioware shared the initial voice cast for the upcoming RPG. As you’d expect given how long this fan-favorite franchise has been running, there are a few familiar names in the cast. Ali Hillis is coming back to voice Lace Harding, Gareth David-Lloyd is back as Solas, and Brian Bloom will, of course, play Varric. However, the developers made sure to note that those aren’t the only returning characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While Bioware is still keeping those characters under wraps for story spoiler purposes, players should expect to see several familiar faces when they hop in later this year.

In the write-up listing the companion cast, Bioware said, “We have so many more people to introduce you to, including some returning characters, but we’re not quite ready to reveal all those yet, because of you know – story spoilers.” Again, that’s not too surprising. The Veilguard is set ten years after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and continues the ending of that game by exploring what exactly is going on with Solas. Fans will remember that in the post-credit scene, it was revealed that his true identity is Fen’Harel, the trickster god of the elves. In the follow-up DLC Trespasser, his backstory was explored in more depth, but The Veilguard will explore where the world of Thedas goes after Inquisition.

Of course, there are tons of characters who could make a comeback, so it’s tough to guess who Bioware has woven into the story. One thing we do know is that Hawke will not make an appearance. The developers explicitly said in a recent Discord Q&A that the protagonist from Dragon Age 2 won’t be in The Veilguard. They were in Inquisition, so there was some well-placed hope from the fanbase, but Bioware quickly shot that down. It’s a smart move from the developers. You won’t want to let fan’s excitement run out of control if you know something isn’t going to happen, so it’s better to get out in front of it.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard doesn’t have a firm release date yet. Bioware says the game is on track to launch later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We know the game will have a solid presence at San Diego Comic-Con, so we might hear more about the release date soon.