Dragon Age: The Veilguard Costs Less than $25 in Biggest Sale Yet

Bioware’s long-awaited fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been a divisive game among the gaming community since it launched last year. Some consider it a decent return for the beloved studio, while others seem to hate it with every fiber of their being. Critically, it may not be considered one of the developer’s greats, but it seems decent enough to check out, especially on sale. Luckily for those remotely interested in the new RPG can grab it right now at a very reasonable price that won’t break the bank.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now at video game retailer GameStop, they are holding a promotion that sees “new release games” at just $24.99. This includes several games that released in 2024 like EA Sports College Football 25, Starfield, and Visions of Mana. Also included in this is Dragon Age: The Veilguard for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For GameStop Pro members, the retailer’s membership rewards customers with extra discounts, can grab the game at an even lower price of $22.49. Considering this game released just three months ago, this is a very good deal for those interested in Bioware’s latest adventure.

Play video

Gamers wanting to save a bit more money can with a pre-owned version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Currently at GameStop, a pre-owned copy of the RPG is listed at $22.99. For Pro members, a used copy of the game is $20.69. This means players have the opportunity to save just under $50, making this the game’s biggest sale to date.

As previously mentioned, Dragon Age: The Veilguard was critically received decently when it launched in October last year. For the PS5 version, it currently holds an 82 metascore on review aggregate site Metacritic based on 77 critic reviews. On PC and Xbox Series X/S, it holds a 76 and 85 respectively. While those scores are completely respectable, the user scores on the site average a 3.9, which is deemed “generally unfavorable.” However, it is hard to gauge how many of these reviews are from people that actually played the game considering anyone with an account on the site can post a user review. Arguably, one could check the Steam reviews for Dragon Age: The Veilguard considering those reviews are written by people who played the game. Currently, reviews overall are positive, but recent reviews are mixed.

The reasoning behind this steep discount may be in part related to EA’s third quarter sales for 2025, which saw both Dragon Age: The Veilguard and EA Sports FC 25 underperform. Regarding the RPG, it reached approximately 1.5 million players which was roughly 50% less than initially projected.

Bioware recently released Update 5 for Dragon Age: The Veilguard which acts as one of the game’s last major updates. The company is instead refocusing its sights on the next Mass Effect game, and has restructured the studio in the process. As a result, the studio was hit with layoffs including its lead writer that had been with the company for 20 years. The amount of developers impacted by the new restructuring is not known.