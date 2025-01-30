Dragon Age: The Veilguard Lead Writer Gone From BioWare

BioWare is one of the most well-known studios in gaming and is responsible for some of the most iconic series. These include the likes of Dragon Age and Mass Effect, which were created thanks to the incredible talent at the studio. With the recent release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, though, some fans have been critical of the studio. BioWare has also announced changes, which have led to a refocusing and the letting go of talent across its various studios. One particular writer has shared his experience and reached out to thank the community for their support and the memories made along his journey.

EA announced a restructure this week regarding the Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio, BioWare. This was accompanied by the statement that EA did not “require the full support from the full studio.” Reading between the lines reveals that numerous writers and employees were terminated, some of which had been with the studio for decades.

I'm now looking for a new writing/narrative position. It's been a privilege to work with so many amazing devs over my 20 years at BioWare, and I will cherish the memories of the wonderful folks in the community I've met along the way. Thank you all. — Trick Weekes (@trickweekes.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T22:58:09.452Z

Trick Weekes, the lead writer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard and a longtime employee of BioWare shared his new fate via BlueSky, stating, “I’m now looking for a new writing/narrative position. It’s been a privilege to work with so many amazing devs over my 20 years at BioWare, and I will cherish the memories of the wonderful folks in the community I’ve met along the way. Thank you all.”

And Weekes isn’t the only one. Those affected by the restructuring have taken to BlueSky and other social platforms to share their loss of position and the next step in their journey. Many of these affected had been a part of BioWare for a decade and longer. While this is sad news for fans and the gaming industry, the community has come together in support.

The news of EA’s restructure comes a few short months after the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The title was met with mixed response, with many disliking the new art style chosen. The series typically featured a gritty and dark aesthetic, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard dropped this in favor of a brighter and more cartoony aesthetic.

Reviews also criticized the story and writing, calling it the weakest aspect of the game. The gameplay for Dragon Age: The Veilguard also took a turn, becoming more action RPG than RPG, even removing the ability to control one’s party like in previous games.

Rumors swirled around Dragon Age: The Veilguard that Electronic Arts had pushed to make it a live-service game. Development on the game was troubled, with delays and a restart having occurred. All of this likely culminated in the final result and may be the reason for the poor reception and current restructuring.

Regardless of how and why the restructuring was decided, many have moved on and are seeking new opportunities while EA and BioWare move forward with Mass Effect 5. Not much is known about the upcoming title, but fans of the series are hoping for a return to its roots and not another Mass Effect: Andromeda.