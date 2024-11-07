Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets First Update and Patch Notes

BioWare teased previously the very first update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard since the game’s release in October and previewed a bit of what would be included in it. A few balance changes would be included in the patch notes for The Veilguard‘s update, but the majority of the patch notes sure sounded like they’d be geared towards bugfixes which is the norm for the first post-launch update, especially for a single-player game. Those patch notes for the Dragon Age game’s first update are out now, and as expected, they consist of a lot of bugs being fixed.

The first Dragon Age: The Veilguard update doesn’t really do much at all in terms of balance changes, however. Everything in the patch notes at least is categorized as a bugfix, so while some levers have been pulled for things like “Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg” and other movement interactions and abilities, this update isn’t buffing or nerfing things (just yet).

The full patch notes for this week’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard update can be found below. Once updates like this one and future patches release, we’ll see if they do anything to improve players’ perceptions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch Notes