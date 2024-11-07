Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets First Update and Patch Notes

BioWare teased previously the very first update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard since the game’s release in October and previewed a bit of what would be included in it. A few balance changes would be included in the patch notes for The Veilguard‘s update, but the majority of the patch notes sure sounded like they’d be geared towards bugfixes which is the norm for the first post-launch update, especially for a single-player game. Those patch notes for the Dragon Age game’s first update are out now, and as expected, they consist of a lot of bugs being fixed.
The first Dragon Age: The Veilguard update doesn’t really do much at all in terms of balance changes, however. Everything in the patch notes at least is categorized as a bugfix, so while some levers have been pulled for things like “Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg” and other movement interactions and abilities, this update isn’t buffing or nerfing things (just yet).
The full patch notes for this week’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard update can be found below. Once updates like this one and future patches release, we’ll see if they do anything to improve players’ perceptions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC Only)
- Eliminated the cause of a small number of crashes. (PC Only)
- Updated XeSS version to 1.3.1. (PC Only)
- Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one of the ending scenes.
- Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.
- Adjusted Companion Approval notifications so they remain on-screen longer as scenes end.
- Harding now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle.
- Global banter should no longer start too early.
- Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinately.
- Fixed potential issues that could occur if a player fast traveled during a quest.
- Changing your party members on the way to certain quests no longer breaks the camera for in-world missions.
- Updated a number of assets to improve visual performance over long distances.
- Fixed several distance “pop-ins” on level art assets.
- Added collision to several assets that were missing it.
- Fixed a minor texture issue with codex art.
- Added haptics to a number of interactions and events.
- Fixed lip sync in some ambient scenes.
- Adjusted audio balance on several assets.
- Changing equipment no longer disables helmet voice processing.
- Fixed several objective markers that were spawning improperly.
- Cleaned up certain interactions between Skills that caused them to not behave as described.
- Apparitions generated by Iron Veil will now attack Razikale.
- Entropic Spheres now behave properly on vertical surfaces.
- Fixed a bug where Taunt would sometimes be cleared early, which caused enemies to ignore it.
- Fixed a rare issue where Rogues would not hold their bow while aiming down sights.
- Made the detailed-stats screen more readable.
- Balance changes made to certain fights to match design intent.
- Balance adjustments made to several player skills.
- Fixed leashing exploits on major encounters.
- The Rage Demon’s Ring of Fire should now be appropriately dodgeable in all situations.
- Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg.
- Adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera.
- The Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf.
- Fixed a rare blocking issue in the Sea of Blood quest.
- Halla should no longer float during the In Entropy’s Grasp quest.
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Pinnacle of Its Kind quest.
- Adjusted timing on epilogue text cards.
- NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly.
- Corrected instances where NPCs would not properly look at each other or at Rook.
- Long hair should now properly mesh with certain armor.
- Fixed several issues with makeup in character creation.
- Venatori crystal VFX should now disappear properly.
- Added scroll wheel support to the sell screen.
- Opening the journal while on the map no longer causes it to continue scrolling.
- The Faction Achievements will now be gained properly upon reaching max Faction Strength instead of the Faction Cap.