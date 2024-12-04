Dragon Age: The Veilguard Players Get a Free Dragon Age 2 Surprise

To celebrate Dragon Age Day, BioWare has given all Dragon Age: The Veilguard players a freebie that ties in with Dragon Age 2. While Dragon Age 2 often isn’t considered the best game in the popular fantasy RPG series, it’s still one that plenty of fans have fond feelings for. This is especially true of its central character, Hawke, who later made an appearance in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Now, for those who love the primary look that Hawke boasts in Dragon Age 2, BioWare has made it even easier for this appearance to translate to The Veilguard’s main character.

Added with the new Patch 4 for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is available to download now, BioWare also brought a new set of cosmetics that resemble Hawke’s default model from Dragon Age 2. The new items consist of a piece of armor, body paint, and a blood smear that can then be equipped to Rook. To obtain these cosmetics, players will first have to finish a specific mission, at which point they’ll then be unlocked.

“Starting today, you will be able to get the iconic armor, body paint, and nose blood smear of Dragon Age 2’s protagonist, Hawke, for your Rook,” wrote BioWare in its announcement. “These cosmetics will be permanently available and can be found in the Lighthouse after downloading Patch 4 and completing the mission “The Singing Blade.’”

While this freebie doesn’t make or break Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it’s definitely a cool feature for longtime fans to have. These Hawke items are also only one minor inclusion amongst a litany of other adjustments that BioWare has pushed out to The Veilguard with its latest update. To get a look at everything that Patch 4 does, you can find the full details right here.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those looking to pick the game can currently buy it for cheaper than normal as it has recently been hit with a $20 price cut at all major retailers.