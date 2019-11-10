New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off Dragon Ball Super’s Broly

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the popular anime fighting video game based on the hit Dragon Ball franchise, continues to see new DLC fighters and updates added to the game. The latest and greatest of which is set to be Broly as depicted within the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. And a new character trailer for the game shows off even more of the Saiyan in action.

Broly (DBS), as he is categorized within Dragon Ball FighterZ, does not currently have a definitive release date. The trailer itself simply states, “coming soon,” and the tweet sharing it from Bandai Namco simply says “soon” in relation to this second Broly. (The original movie version of Broly from the ’90s was one of the first DLC fighters added to the game.)

A Meteor Shower is coming… The incredible power of Broly(DBS) will soon make its way to DRAGON BALL FighterZ! Go Super Saiyan and blast away his armor in battle! Unlock this warrior with the FighterZ Pass 2: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/UIvtvcNyNm — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2019

Given this recent bout of promotion for the character’s DLC, speculation based on the timing of previous DLC releases would put him as releasing within the next couple weeks. It would make sense for this new Broly to make his debut before Christmas, at least.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Dragon Ball Super version of Broly spotlighted here does not yet have a release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.