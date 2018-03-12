Bandai Namco Teases Dragon Ball FighterZ Broly Trailer Release

🔊 An unstoppable force is approaching…are you ready for your next fight? #DRAGONBALLFIGHTERZ pic.twitter.com/2bhINQAS3N — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 12, 2018

Bandai Namco has something special coming for Dragon Ball FighterZ players with the company teasing the upcoming release of a Broly trailer.

While teasing the reveal of a trailer for a character that’s not even out yet might not always be the way to go, Broly is an exception given how popular he is in the Dragon Ball universe. Bandai Namco appears to know that all too well with the publisher putting out a tweet on Monday with a short video featuring a box labeled “Dragon Ball FighterZ: Broly Full Trailer.”

Another tweet even came later saying that Bandai Namco had “dropped” the trailer, a tweet that quickly crushed players hopes by showing that the “dropped” trailer was in fact just the box that had been dropped.

Bandai Namco’s also having a blast teasing fans with the reveal as well, and it looks like some players can barely take the wait.

Broly Fans Can Barely Take the Wait

While most players replying to Bandai Namco’s initial tweet can’t wait for the trailer to drop, Bandai Namco says that they’re going to have to do just that. With reactions and gifs aplenty, Bandai Namco toyed with Dragon Ball fans’ emotions by remaining tight-lipped about details on Broly and when the trailer would actually be released.

However, Bandai Namco did offer one bit of info regarding when the trailer would not be released, the publisher unfortunately saying that the Broly trailer wouldn’t be dropping for real anytime today.

We don’t play with your feelings, not at all! We play games! pic.twitter.com/Ky88OeW258 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 12, 2018

But even though Bandai Namco isn’t sharing any more details on the trailer right now, players who can’t wait for Broly’s eventual release still have one thing to hang onto: The previous teaser trailer that was released for Broly, one that actually shows the Legendary Super Saiyan.

Broly’s First Teaser Trailer

Back towards the end of February, Bandai Namco released an agonizingly short teaser trailer for Broly that showed off the Saiyan’s dramatic entrance, but that’s just about all Dragon Ball FighterZ players needed to get excited for his release.

The trailer above lasts not even 15 seconds and only shows Broly dashing onto the screen in what must be his entrance to the fight when he’s chosen for a three-fighter team and gets to come out first. The fighter’s moveset hasn’t been revealed yet either, but it’ll hopefully include moves like his signature green Eraser Cannon once he’s released as part of the first set of Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC.

Speaking of that DLC, there’s another character that is also on players’ minds now that Broly is being teased, and that’s Bardock, the other half of the DLC pair.

Bardock Can’t Be Far Behind

Released around the same time that Broly’s first teaser trailer, Goku’s father Bardock got his own preview, though his was even shorter than Broly’s.

The 7-second trailer showed what also appears to be Bardock’s entrance to a fight, though the audio doesn’t appear to be working on any of Bandai Namco’s trailers for the fighter. But with the DLC fighters supposedly being released in pairs and Broly and Bardock being the first Saiyans to join the game as add-on characters, fans couldn’t help but ask about Bardock.

So DON’T release a Bardock trailer? — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 12, 2018

A release date for when Broly and Bardock will join the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ characters hasn’t been provided yet, but those who already own the season pass will be guaranteed to have these fighters added to their collection when released. Those who don’t will have to buy them and other fighters separately, though prices for these DLCs haven’t been confirmed. However, even after these two are released, Dragon Ball FighterZ players still have much more to look forward to, especially if a recent leak turns out to be true.

Leaked DLC Characters?

In addition to the release of Bardock and Broly that’s already been confirmed, there’s still a whole roster of Season 1 characters to be released. But after the first season is completed, it appears that Bandai Namco might already have plans for the second season.

A recent leak from known leaker DasVergeben who supposedly came in contact with a former Bandai Namco employee revealed the following details about the second season of DLC as well as a list of fighters that are rumored to be included. The list of Season 1 fighters can also be seen below, if you haven’t seen that previously.

Season 2 DLC was just finished planning and they started translating the paperwork the day before they got fired.

The character packs were as follows, the first will be out before the end of the year. Season 2 according to them will be: Tapion and Gogeta Muten Roshi and Videl w/ Great Saiyaman Raditz and Zarbon Cabba and Kale w/ Caulifla

Season 1 DLC (Broly, Bardock, Normal Goku, Normal Vegeta, Vegito Blue, Merged Zamasu, 17, and Cooler) will all be out by July from what they know.

These fighters and the details haven’t been confirmed yet though, so players will just have to wait for Broly and Bardock for now.

—

