Dragon Ball FighterZ Developers Got Some Help From A Tekken Veteran

How in the world is Dragon Ball FighterZ shaping up to be such an epic fighting game? Well, it might help to know that it’s got some veteran development behind it.

Alongside the team at Arc System Works – who previously worked on the beloved Guilty Gear and BlazBlue franchises – the game also received some assistance from the director of the Tekken series, Katsuhiro Harada. Along with tending to his own brawler, he’s lent a hand into shaping FighterZ into becoming the champion it could be early next year.

Speaking with Game Informer, Harada explained his involvement with the project very closely. “My input into the title has basically been on two different fronts. For the promotional aspect, normally when you’re creating a game that is based on some kind of I.P. like this, where and in what manner you announce the game is typically dictated by whether it appears in a magazine or the comic that the original I.P. is in, or at some kind of Japanese trade event or something like that. But this time, I was able to work together with our foreign subsidiaries to find the most relevant and impactful place and time to announce it.

“At the same time, for the development of the game, I was able to give input on the camera angles and some other fine details because of my experience in the fighting games. I gave them advice on the look of the game and the actual gameplay mechanics involved in the fighting.

“When the title first came up and I saw a prototype – obviously this wasn’t shown outside of the company, but internally – it wasn’t quite at the level you see today. I made a lot of comments to direct the camera angles, but also the cinematic elements of the game to make it what it is now.”

So it’s definitely shaping up, based upon what fans have enjoyed from trade show sessions, as well as the beta that took place a few weeks ago. And we’re likely to get our hands on the game soon enough.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases in February 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.