Rumor: Dragon Ball FighterZ’s DLC Combatants May Have Been Revealed

Dragon Ball FighterZ dropped right before the weekend, and brought with it a stunning array of brawlers going at it for full-blown superiority. But there's more where that came from, as Bandai Namco will soon be introducing other fighters to the game via downloadable content.

We didn't know who those names were when the game launched, but some interesting new information has surfaced over at Resetera, suggesting a few names that could be included in the game, thanks to some useful datamining.

According to a member by the name of TDLink, the following combatants could be introduced to the game in the months ahead:

Broly

Bardock

Zamasu (With Fused?)

Vegito (Blue?)

Cooler

Android 17 (Ranger)

Base Goku

Base Vegeta

In addition, two additional modes look to soon be introduced to the game, in the form of Z Union and Z League. Further details about these modes haven't been revealed yet, but we're likely to see something soon.

Some folks have questioned the authenticity of this list, as they believe that the characters in this list are just Avatars. But TD Link made the following points:

"Yes, they are, but they're the only Avatars not currently in the game. All of these characters have at least two (or would have at least two, in 17's case), except Cooler.



All characters with 2 or more Avatars are playable. And no non-playable character has multiple Avatars. So it stands to reason these will be playable."

Some additional notes were also made by a user named Slaythe:

"I'm only gonna say that. I do not have actual information on the season pass, so feel free to take it with a grain of salt, I could be mistaken, but piecing a few things together from what I know :



Cooler and Ranger 17 would be lobby avatars only. Offered as rewards for season pass owners, over those that just buy one character from time to time.



The work on the last two DLC characters has not started or has started very recently.



Cooler and 17 being avatars means they permanently ruled them out as being playable, ever, not season 1, not season 2."

Now, Bandai Namco hasn't said a word on this yet, so take it all with a grain of salt. But it would be cool to see these folks show up in the game. We'll see what gets announced soon enough.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.