Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets an Official Fightstick

Dragon Ball FighterZ players who want to up their console game can now do so with an official fightstick from Razer.

Regardless of whether you’re on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, Razer has a customized controller for each platform. The company shared a tweet days ago that featured the Dragon Ball FighterZ-themed Razer Panthera, the PlayStation 4 version of the fightstick and button pad combo. Android 18 and Frieza were also featured in the video with the cosplay characters facing off against each other using the controllers.

The PlayStation 4 version is called the Panthera while the Xbox One’s controller is called the Atrox, and you can see each one of them in detail through the links provided. Unfortunately, it looks like each one of the fightsticks has already sold out through Razer’s site. That doesn’t meant that you won’t ever be able to find one, but it might cost a bit more than the $220 price tag if you purchase it from a third-party site. Razer was asked more than once on Twitter whether the controller would be in stock again in the future but doesn’t appear to have responded to any of the questions. We’ve reached out to Razer to verify if there are any plans to have the fightstick back in stock.

Though you can’t get it from the official site right now, the product pages for each controller offer identical details on the features that can be seen below.

Constructed for Combat

The Razer Panthera is a tournament-grade fighting machine that uses premium Sanwa hardware components. Get full control with 10 highly responsive buttons and an 8-way joystick—exactly what you need to perfectly and precisely tackle your opponents. Kamehame-ha!

Customize it Your Way

For the modding enthusiasts who switch out your joystick and buttons to suit your mood or playstyle, the Razer Panthera is fully mod-capable and effortless to customize. The entire bottom of the internal compartment is also easy to screw mount in every location.

Room for More