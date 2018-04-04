Dragon Ball FighterZ Is Giving Away Free Zeni

Broly and Bardock are now available in Dragon Ball FighterZ across all platforms, and free Zeni is being distributed to each player in celebration of the release.

Bandai Namco announced the news on Twitter that players can pick up the 300,000 Zeni prize simply by logging into the game and collecting the gift from the store. It’s a gift that couldn’t be easier to pick up, and you don’t even have to buy Broly and Bardock to take advantage of the deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re giving out 300,000 Zeni in DRAGON BALL FighterZ to each of you today to celebrate the release of Broly and Bardock. Just connect to the online Lobby to collect your gift and storm the shop to spend those Zeni on Z capsules! #DRAGONBALLFIGHTERZ pic.twitter.com/pBtxakVxUD — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 4, 2018

You won’t be able to turn around and use this free Zeni to purchase the Broly and Bardock fighters themselves, but there are still plenty of items from the in-game store that can be acquired. The Z Capsules are your only option for spending the Zeni, but there’s a chance that you can unlock some rare collectibles that nobody else will have such as different skins and avatar lobbies. This is an easy way to get different skins for both of the Saiyan DLC fighters if you’ve already purchased them, and with how cheap the Z Capsules are, you can spend a long time opening them, which is something that we wouldn’t be opposed to at all.

If you haven’t unlocked either SSGSS Vegeta or Goku, you can also use the Zeni to help move yourself closer towards that goal. SSGSS Vegeta is unlocked automatically when players reach 300,000 Zeni, so as long as you log in to collect your prize, you’ll have him unlocked automatically if you don’t already have him in your roster. Goku’s blue-haired variant, on the other hand, will be auto-unlocked once you reach 500,000 Zeni, so if you’ve got some patience, you can hold onto the gift to unlock him. There are other ways to unlock the two as well, but this option may be easier if you’re already close to the totals that are required.

For those who haven’t purchased Bardock and Broly yet, both of those fighters are available separately for $4.99 each, not as a bundle despite the fact that they were released at the same time. They can be purchased through each platforms’ store, but they’re just the first of many more DLC fighters to be released.