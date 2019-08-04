Dragon Ball FighterZ Janemba Release Date and Trailer Revealed at Evo 2019

Today, during Evo 2019, Bandai Namco officially confirmed and revealed that Dragon Ball FighterZ’s next DLC character is Janemba, which was previously leaked, but never confirmed by Bandai Namco until today. Janemba is the final character to join the game’s second character pass alongside Jiren, GT Goky, Gogeta (SSGSS), Broly (Dragon Ball Super), and Videl. Further, when Janemba launches, the demon of pure evil will come packing five alternative outfits, a lobby avatar, and a stamp.

So, when is Janemba arriving? Well, in a couple of days actually. To accompany the trailer, Bandai Namco also revealed the character will join the game’s roster on August 8, which is this coming Thursday. But that’s not all, the trailer also showed off Gogeta (SSGSS) for the first time ever. Unfortunately though, there’s still no date for the fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Janemba is the antagonist of Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and is by most accounts, the most evil character in the universe, or at least one of them, thanks to his lust for destruction and the constant need to fulfill his sadistic pleasures.

In addition to being quite evil, the character is also quite powerful, capable of altering reality, and doing so with no regard for anyone else. However, he’s fickle. If someone insults him and his magic, Janemba actually becomes weaker, which is an odd shortcoming for a character that’s literally the definition of evil, but I digress.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Throughout the Budokais and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan’s collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well,” reads a snippet from our review. “Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that’ll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years.”