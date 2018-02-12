Christopher Sabat Wants Mr. Popo in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Just weeks after voice actor Christopher Sabat went head-to-head with Sean Schemmel on Dragon Ball FighterZ (and won, ahem), the voice of Vegeta and countless other characters is asking for one of his all-time favorite Dragon Ball characters, Mr. Popo. In response to a tweet from January, Sabat finally found time in his busy day to remind Arc System Works of exactly who belongs on the game’s upcoming DLC roster — the total G.O.A.T. who is one of the various reasons why the franchise’s hero, Goku, is as powerful as he can be.

Well Mr (or Ms) System Works, I’ll have you know that DID use Yamcha in my battle and he’s in INFINITELY better character than Piccolo to play. Now if you’d make MR POPO a playable character, I’d be the happiest man alive. I’ve been begging for this since 2002. — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) February 7, 2018

Sabat has been with the Dragon Ball franchise since 1999, and if you’ve listened to almost any anime dub since then, it’s very likely that you know his voice. Notably, Sabat is also the voice of Mr. Popo, and while the character has been subject to memes and other criticisms, it appears that the jolly assistant to Kami holds a place near and dear to Sabat’s heart.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has grown so rapidly in popularity that it has broken records for first-day player counts, and sold over 2 million copies within its first week alone. The game’s player base seems like it’s growing steadily, so time will tell how well they hold on as we wait for new DLC characters — including, hopefully, Mr. Popo himself.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.