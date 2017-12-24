Dragon Ball FighterZ Opening Cinematic Officially Released

Just a few days shy of Christmas, the official opening cinematic for Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The 2.5D fighting game is set for release early next year, and along with introducing interesting new characters, the game will bring players back to a simpler time by mixing the hard-hitting combos of the Tenkaichi Budokai series with a more classic fighting game design. Check it out below:

IT’S A HOLIDAY MIRACLE! Enjoy the #DragonBallFighterZ Opening Cinematic. Pre-Order the game if you haven’t and pick it up on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC via Steam! Happy Holidays everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dv7dOk8biR — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 24, 2017

The video once again teases characters like the mysterious Android 21, while calling back to fighters who have become instant, or sudden in-game fan favorites, like Yamcha. The roster is packed with heroes and villains from all parts of the Dragon Ball saga, including Android 16 and 18, Krillin, Piccolo, Adult and Kid Gohan, Future Trunks, Vegeta, Beerus, Hit, Goku Black, Cell, and Goku himself. This list is likely far from over, and with the release date nearly a month away, we’re likely to see more updates in the future.

At the beginning of this month, our own Robert Workman noted that the days leading up to release from then on were likely going to be packed with info — and he wasn’t wrong. New info burst out of Jump Festa, which included a crazy new trailer. Since then, several new videos have released showing off the title’s gameplay, and highlighting the strengths of several different characters, like Gotenks and SSJSS Goku. The new opening animation is another part of these reveals, so it’s likely that this isn’t the end.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.