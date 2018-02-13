Dragon Ball FighterZ Taken Over by Sonic the Hedgehog in New Mod, It’s Terribly Fantastic

Ah, modders. You can always count on them to bring the weird and they never disappoint regarding that expectation. With Dragon Ball FighterZ out now, why settle for the incredibly epic cast of fighters with the base game when you can having Sonic and pals go super Saiyan instead? At least, that was the logic of the person behind the latest mod to hit for the online game.

In the video at the top of the article, the modder behind the mashup shows the progression of the mod itself with Super Sonic and other skins being made available for the game. It’s not the weirdest mod the blue guy has been featured in – remember, not too long ago he was in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as uh, as a motorcycle. At leat here he’s just fighting to the death – no big.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is still voice work needing to be done, a few fine tuning that needs to be made to the already impressive animation style seen in the progress update. Besides, who is going to argue with Sonic kickin’ ass with a one-handed Kamehama? Not us, that I can assure you.

From a team effort with BeatzYT3, NibrocRock, _Mizumi, and SirGiygas, the mod itself isn’t quite ready to be used at this time but it is in progress as seen in the video above and the the accompanying screenshots. We’ll keep you posted for when they go live.

For more about Dragon Ball FighterZ:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.