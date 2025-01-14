Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event Cancelled

For Dragon Ball fans, there is no event bigger than Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. While Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO and Dragon Ball FighterZ are featured at various FGC events, many of the other games in Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour’s lineup don’t see much action. Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 is the latest installment in the annual event, and players have been prepping and practicing in anticipation. However, there is some bad news for those planning to attend Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. And unfortunately, it came right before the event was set to begin.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 has been canceled due to the wildfires in Southern California. The event was planned to take place in Los Angeles, California, on January 18th and 19th. The choice to cancel was made to protect hosts, attendees, and everyone involved with the event. While no official date or plan was given, Dragon Ball Games Hour 2025 did inform fans it would provide further updates.

No information was given as to whether refunds would be given to those who purchased tickets or not. Presumed, this information will come out at a later time and the focus is on informing fans and attendees the event was canceled. If the event is moved to a new location and time, it is likely attendees will have the option of keeping their ticket or relinquishing it.

The event was slated to feature Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Super Card Game Masters, Dragon Ball Legends, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, and Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World in tournament formats. Without the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 to host them, players of these titles will have a harder time finding venues and ways to play in-person.

The annual event is one of the biggest events for Dragon Ball, featuring numerous games and an environment where fans can get together to share their love of the franchise. News of the cancellation hit fans hard, but it is understandable for Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 to cancel considering the devastation of the California wildfires.

There is a good chance the event will be rescheduled and moved to a new location. Many fans suggested Las Vegas as a viable alternative, and the city is known for hosting events such as these. However, with Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 set to take place in a few days, there is no way to get it rerouted to Las Vegas in such a short amount of time.

Fans expect an announcement revealing Dagon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 taking place within the next few months. If this proves to be true, the event would only be delayed a short amount of time. Until an official announcement is made, fans will need to be patient and wait for the organizers to come up with a new strategy. Still, fans can watch the various anime of Dragon Ball to hold them over until an announcement comes.