New Dragon Ball Game Releases After Another Shuts Down

While Dragon Ball fans have had plenty to focus on over the past month or so thanks to Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but overseas in Japan, another Dragon Ball game was on its way out the door. Dragon Ball Heroes, the insanely popular and profitable Dragon Ball card game that’s gripped Japan for nearly 14 years, called it quits this year to make way for another game: Dragon Ball Super Divers. That game is officially out now, but even though those outside of Japan are going to have a hard time finding a way to play it, there still may be spin-offs from it that Dragon Ball fans worldwide will benefit from.

For those out of the loop, Dragon Ball Heroes was a Japanese card game played in arcades and was digital-only, so no physical cards to speak of or collect. While the main game itself was only available in Japan, some spin-offs and ports stemmed from it including Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission which released for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. It also produced several manga adaptations as well as an animated series which similarly shut down recently as the game wrapped up its very productive run.

But now, we have Dragon Ball Super Divers. The official Dragon Ball site has been keeping fans around the world apprised on Dragon Ball Super Divers news ever since the game was first announced earlier in 2024. Like other card games, Dragon Ball fans will open packs in Dragon Ball Super Divers to collect cards of characters like Goku, Goten, Gohan, Trunks, Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 18, Frieza, Majin Buu, Hercule, Cell, Jiren, Bardock, Hit, Beerus, Whis, and pretty much everyone else you could hope for in a game like this. Dragon Ball Super Divers officially released this week, but again, it’s only in Japan.

Much like Dragon Ball Heroes, that’s been a point of frustration for many Dragon Ball fans who will once again be unable to play the new Dragon Ball game unless they take a trip to Japan. But if Dragon Ball Heroes is any indication of what’s to come, we may still get something from this game over in the West. A one-shot chapter from a Dragon Ball Super Divers manga was already released, and later this year, a full series called Dragon Ball Super Divers – Let’s Super Dive!! will follow, so if you’re fine with reading series like that or at least want to see what the translated stories are like, you have that to look forward to.

As we saw from Dragon Ball Heroes and the ports of its various bits of content, there’s precedent there for similar ports to head West for different platforms, too. When and if that’ll happen remains to be seen, but considering how long and prosperous a run Dragon Ball Heroes had, we can only assume we’ll be hearing much more about Dragon Ball Super Divers in the future.