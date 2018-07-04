Dragon Ball Legends Adds New Fighters

A Dragon Ball Legends update that released for the mobile game has added new characters including Super Saiyan Trunks and Super Saiyan Vegeta.

The mobile game already boasts several different characters from across the Dragon Ball universe with the two Saiyans being the most recent fighters to join the roster. Both are of the Sparking rarity and were previewed with brief videos shared through the Dragon Ball Legends Twitter account that showed off two of Trunks’ most iconic abilities called Burning Attack and Shining Slash as well as Vegeta’s Big Bang Attack.

Vegeta has finally arrived in Super Saiyan form!

His Special Arts Card can restore health & cure abnormal condition!

Be overwhelmed by his plentiful abilities that raise Strike Attack!#DBLegends #Dragonball

[Video #2]

In addition to his help in the Tutorial,

Super Saiyan Trunks is ready to fight as a playable character!

Use his Ultimate “Shining Slash” and other abilities to win battles!#DBLegends #Dragonball

If you’re fortunate enough to acquire the two characters, you can use them against others in the mobile game’s card battle system. As for what each of the fighters do and what abilities they come with, the patch notes were recorded online to detail exactly how SSJ Vegeta and Teen Trunks work.

Super Saiyan Vegeta

BATTLE STYLE Defense Type

SPECIAL MOVE Big Bang Attack Deals major Explode damage. Causes enemies to receive 15% more Strike damage for 15 timer counts.

MAIN ABILITY Pure Evil -15 to own Strike Arts cost for 10 timer counts. Requirements: 15 timer counts must elapse.



SPECIAL SKILL Unlock Ki: Form of Life Restores own health by 15% & cures Abnormal Conditions

Z ABILITY Z Ability III +24% to Element: RED base Strike Attack and Defense during battle.

UNIQUE ABILITY Assault: Strike Attack UP +20% to Strike damage inflicted from battle start for 20 timer counts.



Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)

BATTLE STYLE Defense Type

SPECIAL MOVE Burning Attack Deals major Impact damage. +15% to own Ki Recovery for 10 timer counts.

MAIN ABILITY You’re History!! Draw the Ultimate Arts Card “Shining Slash” next. Requirements: 25 timer counts must elapse.

