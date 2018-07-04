Dragon Ball Legends Adds New Fighters

A Dragon Ball Legends update that released for the mobile game has added new characters including Super Saiyan Trunks and Super Saiyan Vegeta.
The mobile game already boasts several different characters from across the Dragon Ball universe with the two Saiyans being the most recent fighters to join the roster. Both are of the Sparking rarity and were previewed with brief videos shared through the Dragon Ball Legends Twitter account that showed off two of Trunks’ most iconic abilities called Burning Attack and Shining Slash as well as Vegeta’s Big Bang Attack.
If you’re fortunate enough to acquire the two characters, you can use them against others in the mobile game’s card battle system. As for what each of the fighters do and what abilities they come with, the patch notes were recorded online to detail exactly how SSJ Vegeta and Teen Trunks work.
Super Saiyan Vegeta
- BATTLE STYLE
- Defense Type
- SPECIAL MOVE
- Big Bang Attack
- Deals major Explode damage.
- Causes enemies to receive 15% more Strike damage for 15 timer counts.
- Big Bang Attack
- MAIN ABILITY
- Pure Evil
- -15 to own Strike Arts cost for 10 timer counts.
- Requirements: 15 timer counts must elapse.
- Pure Evil
- SPECIAL SKILL
- Unlock Ki: Form of Life
- Restores own health by 15% & cures Abnormal Conditions
- Unlock Ki: Form of Life
- Z ABILITY
- Z Ability III
- +24% to Element: RED base Strike Attack and Defense during battle.
- Z Ability III
- UNIQUE ABILITY
- Assault: Strike Attack UP
- +20% to Strike damage inflicted from battle start for 20 timer counts.
Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
- BATTLE STYLE
- Defense Type
- SPECIAL MOVE
- Burning Attack
- Deals major Impact damage.
- +15% to own Ki Recovery for 10 timer counts.
- Burning Attack
- MAIN ABILITY
- You’re History!!
- Draw the Ultimate Arts Card “Shining Slash” next.
- Requirements: 25 timer counts must elapse.
- You’re History!!
- ULTIMATE SKILL
- Shining Slash
- Deals major Slice damage. Inflicts Bleed.
- SPECIAL SKILL
- Unlock Ki: Form of Attack
- +20% to own Strike & Blast damage for 20 timer counts.
- Unlock Ki: Form of Attack
- Z ABILITY
- Z Ability III
- +24% to “Tag: Hybrid Saiyan” base Blast Attack during battle.
- Z Ability III
- UNIQUE ABILITY
- Anti-Frieza Force: Inflicted Damage UP
- +20% to damage inflicted against “Tag: Frieza Force”.
- Cover: Reduce Damage Taken
- Reduces damage received by 40% until combo ends, when changing cover,
- +10% to own damage inflicted for 15 timer counts and +3 to own substitution count when activated.
- Anti-Frieza Force: Inflicted Damage UP