Dragon Ball Legends Is Officially Available

Dragon Ball Legends is available for Android users now that the mobile Dragon Ball game has officially launched in the U.S.

Bandai Namco announced earlier today through the official Dragon Ball Legends Twitter account that the U.S. Android release was underway. The U.S. isn’t the first region to get the game with many users turning to workarounds and other solutions to get it when it was released in other regions first, but Android users can now download it without any hassle or complications.

As the tweet above from the Dragon Ball Legends account says, the game isn’t available for those with iOS devices just yet, though it’s coming soon. Dragon Ball fans in Europe will also have access to the game in due time, a pattern that follows Bandai Namco’s previous announcement that the game had been soft-launched in certain regions with the Android version gradually coming first in certain regions with the iOS version to follow.

The US Android DRAGON BALL LEGENDS launch begins today!

The European Android version will be released soon after.

The launch for other regions and the iOS version is coming soon.#DBLegends — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) May 17, 2018

If you want to download Dragon Ball Legends, you can do so now by making your way to the Google Play Store where the app is now available without any “coming soon” restrictions like it had before. The game brings back the intense fights the Dragon Ball games, anime, and manga are known for with a new card system mechanic. The Google Play Store’s description shares more details on how the card battle system along with other story and PvP info.

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

Easily control your favorite DB fighters.

Unleash fierce combos and explosive special moves with the touch of a finger!

Worldwide Versus Battles

Real-time battles against DB fans from around the world.

Power up your own character and crush the competition!

Original Storyline

Play as the all new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

Experience a new adventure with Goku and all your favorite characters.

The original character that’s exclusive to Dragon Ball Legends right now has also been a hot topic leading up to the game’s release. Shallot is the new Saiyan that’s joining the Dragon Ball universe, a fighter with the standard jet-black hair, a Saiyan tail, and his own story to accompany the character. He’s also voiced by Alejandro Saab, a voice actor known for his work in anime such as My Hero Academia and My First Girlfriend Is a Gal.

Dragon Ball Legends is now available in the U.S. on Android devices, but look for it everywhere soon when the soft launch is complete.