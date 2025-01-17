Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Trailer Reveals 11 New Characters

Dragon Ball fans, your wish has been granted. Today, Bandai Namco has revealed the first batch of characters joining Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero as DLC. With it, new battles, including one with a fan-favorite character, are coming sooner than we thought. Furthermore, the next few have already been teased and taken from the currently-running Dragon Ball Daima. The fighting title has been quite the hit with fans and non-fans alike since it’s release in October, so it’s no surprise that the journey has only just begun for content.

Created by Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero brings the exciting fights of the late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series to gaming. While other titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ have successfully brought the franchise into the fighting genre, Sparking! Zero adds a few more interesting story elements like branching narratives and alternate timelines following fan favorites like Goku Black and Frieza. When it launched to several platforms on October 11th, people flocked to the title, both for the fanservice and the enjoyment of seeing the anime/manga characters duke it out Super-Saiyan style. Now, even morre characters and variants join the fray, with more on the way.

The DLC pack, called “Hero of Justice” adds 11 characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one costume, and three custom battles. The trailer does introduce them, but it does spoil some of the story for the 2022 film. Still, those characters are as follows:

Gamma 1

Gohan (SH) + two Variants

Beast Gohan

Piccolo (SH) + Variant

Gamma 2

Cell Max

Orange Piccolo + Big Variant

Hero of Justice will launch for season pass holders on January 20th, which is just a few days away as of writing. As a bonus, those who have the pass get a Summon Shenron to use, which is a pretty cool incentive. For those who didn’t purchase the season pass, the pack can be purchased on January 23rd. As mentioned before, teased at the end of the trailer, is two of the new characters that are confirmed to join the battle in the next DLC, centered around Dragon Ball Daima. Those characters are Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio. This is the third character from Daima to be added to the roster, as Goku (Mini) was a fighter tied to the pre-order bonus.

Also introducing the Legendary Warrior Face-Off mode! For a limited time, challenge yourself against characters with sky-high power levels. First up: Broly! 💥



During this limited time, we will conduct some tests to prepare for a second test later on. Power up and join the… — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) January 17, 2025

One of the new additions, announced via X (formerly Twitter) with Hero of Justice is the Legendary Warrior Face-Off mode. The limited-time mode will allow you to go toe-to-toe with challenging opponents. While it is a test, with a second being worked on during that time, the foe is one pretty worthy: Broly. The main antagonist of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this redone character was a rather powerful Saiyan in his canon debut. If the fights with Android 19 and Great Ape Vegeta were anything to go by, we may have another difficult challenger awaiting fans.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero’s first DLC pack, Hero of Justice, will launch on January 20th and 23rd for season pass holders and general audiences then, respectively. The date for Daima’s DLC is unknown at this time.