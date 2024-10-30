Dragon Ball Daima Disproves Critics With Impressive Netflix Ratings

For years, Dragon Ball has commanded the attention of fans globally, and that grip is only getting tighter. Son Goku is one of the most famous characters on television, after all. From movie to TV, Dragon Ball knows what it takes to win, and it is proving as much with Dragon Ball Daima. The new anime is just a few episodes in, and despite its few critics, the show is eating up streaming ratings.

If you did not realize, Dragon Ball Daima came to life at the start of October, and it marks the anime’s first foray since 2018. The show began strong with an extended premiere, and Toei Animation cleaned the plate with its animation. From is lore drops to its solid visuals, Dragon Ball Daima is thriving, and Netflix has confirmed this truth with a new ratings update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima Is a Big Hit

You can head over to Netflix’s Top 10 to see this much for yourself. If you look at the service’s global numbers, Dragon Ball Daima ranked in second place for non-English TV shows. The anime made this push between October 21st and October 27th despite competition from other top-notch anime titles.

For instance, Dandadan came in third place during this time frame with 3.1 million views. Ranma 1/2 also popped up on the list with a sixth-place ranking. The main competition facing these anime titles comes with South Korean drams. But so far as anime is concerned, Dragon Ball Daima is doing well at Netflix just two episodes in.

This data is only paired with Dragon Ball Daima‘s success elsewhere online. According to Google, the anime has ranked as one of the top ten most-searched anime series since its release. It is competing against shows like Dragon Ball Z hilariously enough, and other hits like Blue Lock and My Hero Academia are included. In Japan, the popular news site Mynavi has ranked Dragon Ball Daima as the top anime to watch in Fall 2024. So if you ever doubted Goku, well – think again.

Oh, and that doesn’t even touch the success Dragon Ball Daima has on Max. The streaming service oversees the anime’s release in South America as well in select European markets. Dragon Ball Daima has not left the service’s Top 10 list since its debut. Markets like Belize, Mexico, and Haiti have leaned into the anime especially. There is no shortage of love for Son Goku, and that is true no matter where you go.

Dragon Ball Daima Is the Perfect Anime for Beginners

If you have not checked out Dragon Ball Daima, we can tell you the anime is the perfect place to start your journey with Goku. The show is set after the events of Dragon Ball Z, but it almost gives our heroes a blank slate. We meet Goku and his friends after they defeated Majin Buu, and their lives are thrown into chaos when the Demon Realm makes a move.

Dragon Ball Daima follows Goku as he is transformed into a mini version of himself, and we have some demons to blame. The hero is tasked with traversing the Demon Realm to figure out what changed his group into minis. And along the way, we have been given a massive update on lore and history that will give beginners a good idea of where Dragon Ball stands.

Right now, Dragon Ball Daima is streaming on Crunchyroll, and it has a delayed cast over on Netflix. The anime has an English dub in the works as well, but don’t go looking for it just yet! The dub of Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in U.S. theaters this November before it makes its way to streaming.

Have you checked out Dragon Ball Daima yet? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

