Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Video Reveals Jiren’s English Dialogue

A new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 video that’s been created prior to the release of the Extra Pack 2 DLC content gives Xenoverse players their first taste of Jiren’s English dialogue.

The video isn’t an official showcasing of the dialogue from Bandai Namco but is instead a fan-made video uploaded by YouTuber Janemba8000. The YouTuber explained that the voice lines were compiled from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 files following an update for the PC version that apparently added the files to get ready for the DLC’s release.

“As the title states, this is Jiren’s english voice/dialogue/dub in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2,” the YouTuber said. “In order to access it, I extracted the voice files in the game. And yes, there was an update for XV2(PC version).”

While it’s a treat for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 owners to hear Jiren’s English voice prior to the DLC being released on Feb. 28, it’s also the first time that Jiren has been heard with an English voice at all. In Dragon Ball Super, the Universe Survival Saga that’s currently nearing its end features the most powerful fighters across different universes fighting for survival in the Tournament of Power. Jiren is one of these fighters, an enemy of Goku and company that’s been an imposing force so far.

The dubbed version of Dragon Ball Super hasn’t caught up to this point yet, though, which means that there’s currently no English voice actor that’s been announced for Jiren. Because of that, this video that features Jiren’s first English voice has fueled speculation about who might voice Jiren when the English version of Dragon Ball Super catches up to Jiren’s reveal. There’s always a chance that the Xenoverse 2 voice for Jiren could be cast for the English dub – something that many of the commenters apparently wouldn’t have a problem with after some praised his Superman-esque voice – but the casting choice hasn’t been confirmed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Extra Pack 2 DLC is scheduled to release on Feb. 28 for all platforms for $16.99 with Jiren, Ultra Instinct Goku, Android 17 from Dragon Ball Super, and Fu being the latest Dragon Ball characters to join the roster of fighters.