Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The month’s biggest release is out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which dropped today, courtesy of Bandai Namco. And it’s meaty, meaning it should keep you busy until the bigger games of February release. How long is it specifically? Well, as always, this varies depending on your skill and playstyle. That said, it appears you need roughly 40 hours to beat the game. This figure doesn’t include much side content though. In fact, if you want to 100 percent the bad boy, you’re going to need a lot more time. More specifically, you will need somewhere between 80 and 100 hours.

Again, these are ballpark and average figures. You may be able to beat the game and 100 percent it quicker than this, or maybe you’ll need more time. But, generally speaking, this is how much time you will want to set aside for the new Dragon Ball Z game. There’s a lot to do in it, which is great for fans of the anime, but if you’re looking for something a bit more easy to manage, then fellow January games Journey to the Savage Planet or Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition may be more your speed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”