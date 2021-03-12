Bandai Namco Comments on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer's Nintendo Switch Reference

✖

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot apparently isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch after all with Bandai Namco saying a reference to the console in a recent trailer was a mistake. The trailer in question showed off the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot content from the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Trunks the Warrior of Hope DLC revealed not long ago and included as most trailers do a lineup of all the planned or available consoles. The Switch’s logo was among them, but that’s apparently not something people should get to excited about right now.

The ad in question appeared on the Bandai Namco Latin America Instagram page this week and distinctly showed the Nintendo Switch logo under the played cinematic. Switch owners and Dragon Ball fans alike expectedly latched onto that detail quickly since no such port to the Switch had been announced following the big Dragon Ball gaming event that took place last weekend.

That trailer was soon removed, however, and was replaced with one that didn’t include the Switch logo at the bottom. In one of the replies the Bandai Namco account shared with its followers, the account managers apologized for the error and said they were wrong and offered apologies.

People were not quick to forget about the reference made in the first trailer, however, with commenters already replying to the new trailer with questions or comments about a supposed Switch version. Whether the Switch logo being there was actually a mistake or a mistake in the sense that it was revealed too early remains to be seen since Bandai Namco’s response could be applicable in either situation.

Another interesting detail about the trailer – both the old one and the new one – is that the logo lineup also includes a reference to the Xbox Series X|S platforms. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available on the new Xbox consoles as well as the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility but has not yet received dedicated versions for those platforms. Those logos aren’t listed on other versions of the DLC trailer, yet they’re still up on the Instagram account that made the mistake initially.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Trunks the Warrior of Hope is releasing sometime early in Summer 2021, so perhaps we’ll see more announcements about the game unrelated to the DLC to clear up some of these questions between now and then.