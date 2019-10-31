New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Features Vegito and Gotenks

A new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer was released this week as part of Bandai Namco‘s Paris Games Week reveals to show off another part of the Buu Saga. This trailer moves past the large, blobby Majin Buu that’s seen most often and has advanced into the stages where Buu starts absorbing other people for power. Seeing these alternate versions of Buu means that we also get to see the fused Saiyan warriors who fought him, Vegito and Gotenks.

The two fused fighters can be seen in the trailer above among other members of Goku’s crew as they fight Buu. The Majin fighter eventually turns into Super Buu after defeating Gotenks, the fighter that results from a successful Fusion Dance between Goten and Trunks. After Gotenks loses and Gohan does as well, it’s time for the Potara Earrings-powered fusion of Goku and Vegeta, Vegito, to take on Super Buu.

This look at Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot shows scenes much later in the game as “the adventure enters its climax,” according to the trailer. That’d normally mean the game’s been spoiled, but considering how long Dragon Ball Z’s full run has been available to watch, anyone who’s invested in the game by this point will already know how the clash between the warriors of Earth and Majin Buu concludes.

If you want more updates like this one, the Bandai Namco Twitter accounts have been periodically sharing some short previews into the game as we move closer to its release date. One moment on the opposite end of the Dragon Ball Z timeline that was highlighted, for example, shows Goku’s brother Raditz squaring off against an underdog character.

Bandai Namco’s official summary of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gives a preview of these battles players will take part in as well as the other side activities like fishing and exploring storylines we haven’t seen before.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!” Bandai Namco said about the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms starting on January 17th.