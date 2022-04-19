Dragon Quest Builders 2 Free-to-Play for Limited Time

This week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be treated to a free trial for Dragon Quest Builders 2. The trial is set to begin on April 20th at 10 a.m. PT, and will last through April 26th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with past Nintendo Switch trials, subscribers will have full access to the game, and will be able to transfer saved data to the full version if they decide to purchase it. The standard edition and the version with the game’s Season Pass will both be available at a 40% discount on the eShop at the start of the trial, lasting through May 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nintendo announced the trial on its official Twitter account. Readers can find that Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1516464547028156419

Dragon Quest Builders 2 first released in 2018 to mostly strong reception. The game’s storyline connects to Dragon Quest II, but it also serves as a standalone game that series newcomers can enjoy. Builders 2 combines action RPG elements with sandbox building. The game includes optional four-player online co-op, as well as co-op via local play with other Nintendo Switch owners. Since the trial is open to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, it should be the perfect opportunity for players to test out the latter option!

Free trials are one of the perks available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, in addition to the option of playing classic NES and SNES games. Last year saw the introduction of the Expansion Pack, which also allows subscribers to play N64 and Sega Genesis games. Over the last few months, rumors have been circulating that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will also be made available. In the last 24 hours, those rumors gained significant credibility with the potential discovery of a pair of emulators that seem to have been officially created by Nintendo. This has yet to be confirmed by the company, but it could prove to be another great perk for Switch Online subscribers!

Are you planning to check out the free trial for Dragon Quest Builders 2? What do you think of these free trials?