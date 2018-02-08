Dragon Quest Builders, More Join This Week’s Nintendo eShop Update

Looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch? Well, as if hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe weren’t enough, the eShop page has just updated with 13 fresh new games to add to your library – including a Dragon Quest favorite that’ll tide you over until Dragon Quest 11 (eventually) arrives.

Dragon Quest Builders, which is set to arrive tomorrow, is an innovative game that combines adventure with building, Minecraft style, with a unique visual setting that will really draw fans of the series in. It’s the “big” release this week, although there are several other games that are up for grabs.

Here’s the rundown of available games that you can get now!

Black Hole

Dandara

Mercenary Kings Reloaded

Premium Pool Arena

The Darkside Detective

ACA Neo Geo: Super Baseball 2020

Aegis Defenders (featuring Shovel Knight!)

Aperion Cyberstorm

Arcade Archives: Crazy Climber

Atomik: RunGunJumGun

Disc Jam

Mercenaries Saga Chronicles

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe demo

Dragon Quest Builders (available starting later tonight)

Out of all of these games, Dragon Quest Builders comes recommended, based upon its hours of creativity, its awesome presentation and its fun gameplay. It’s perfect for hardcore Dragon Quest players and younger fans alike.

On top of that, both Black Hole and Aperion Cyberstorm offer up some great twin-stick shooting thrills; and Disc Jam is a whole lot of fun, as you attempt to score goals against both AI and online opponents.

Mercenary Kings Reloaded is an entertaining run-and-gun shooter with an old-school appearance; and Dandara from Raw Fury Games is a one-of-a-kind platformer where you try to avoid dangers while attempting to restore a land of peace.

So there’s a lot to choose from here, and next week appears to be even more loaded, as we’ll be getting the critically acclaimed side-scrolling adventure Owlboy, along with the Bayonetta twin-pack, which was originally released on the Wii U; along with EA’s innovative platforming game Fe and a new update for Fire Emblem Warriors, introducing several new characters into the fray. And that’s just based on the games we know are coming – who knows what other surprises are in store?

Check out these new releases on the Nintendo eShop now!