Grab These Dragon Quest Mobile Games On Sale Right Now

There are plenty of great Dragon Quest adventures to go around before Dragon Quest 11 makes its inevitable debut in the States next year. And if you missed out on a few of the ones that made it to mobile, you’ve got a second opportunity to grab them while they’re on sale!

Our good Twitter friend Wario 64 recently noted a sale that’s taking place over on the App Store, with four particular Dragon Quest games marked down to a more reasonable price. Granted, they’ll still set you back around $10 or so apiece, but that’s still saving money over their much higher prices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, you can grab Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen, Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride and Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation for $9.99 apiece; and you can also get Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King for $12.99.

If you prefer, you can also get the games for Android over at Google Play, along with the original Dragon Quest for just $2.99.

Although some fans may argue about the high-pricing of mobile games, keep in mind that these are for full adventures, especially Journey of the Cursed King, which originally released for PlayStation 2 years ago.

There’s no word on how long the sale will last, so if you’re a Dragon Quest fan, you may want to jump quickly.