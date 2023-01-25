Dragon Quest Game Shutting Down

Square Enix has announced that it will be shutting down Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds over the next few months. While the team will be releasing "several updates" beforehand, the game will no longer be playable effective April 26th at 8 p.m. PT. Effective immediately, Square Enix has ceased the sale of Red Gems, Item Packs, and the game's Gold Pass. On January 29th, automatic renewals for the Gold Pass will also cease. In the meantime, some automatic renewals may slip through the cracks, so Square Enix advises players to manually cancel their subscriptions to avoid any issues.

"Since the game first launched on 2021/9/27, our goal has always been to offer our players the most satisfying and varied experience possible. However, following discussions on the challenges and practicalities of delivering this same standard in the future, we have made the very difficult decision to end the service," Square Enix's announcement reads. "We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all our players for your comments and support up until now."

Players will still be able to use any accumulated Red Gems through the game's end of service. Over the coming weeks, players can still look forward to the "final chapters of both Dragon Tracks and the Bonding Journey, a Treasure Hunt offering previously Exclusive and Season-Exclusive equipment, and much more." Hopefully this will soften the blow a little bit, and Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds will be able to go out on a high note.

While today's announcement is sure to disappoint players, it's a sad reality for a lot of games like this! In fact, Square Enix similarly ended service this month for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. While Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds will soon follow suit, fans of both franchises should still have plenty to look forward to in the future. Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy are Square Enix's premier franchises, and fans never have to wait too long for a new series entry or spin-off.

Are you disappointed that support for this Dragon Quest game is ending? Do you plan on sticking with the game until the end? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!