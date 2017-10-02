Dragon’s Crown Pro’s New PlayStation 4 Screenshots Look Amazing

Last month, during the Tokyo Game Show, Atlus revealed that its hack-and-slash/role-playing adventure Dragon’s Crown, which was previously released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, would be coming to the PlayStation 4 with a new Pro edition.

Now, for those of you that have played the game in the past, it’s a fantastic piece of artistry, with unique character designs and fun side-scrolling action, as only the team at Vanillaware (Muramasa, Odin Sphere) can deliver. So you can probably get a good idea of just how much better the game will look on PS4 hardware.

But if you need further proof of that, we’ve got it, as Atlus has released a handful of new screenshots from the game, showcasing the many interactions and boss battles that you’ll be coming across over the course of your journey.

The game will feature a number of improvements over the original Dragon’s Crown, including 4K resolution visuals for PlayStation 4 Pro, as well as a newly recorded live orchestral soundtrack, as well as cross-play support with previous versions of the game. You can also choose between English and Japanese voice options, however you see fit.

On top of that, six new characters will be added to the game, which can be purchased separately, including a Wizard, a Sorceress, a Dwarf, an Elf, an Amazon and a Fighter.

That said, the game is currently only slated for Japan, but since the original Dragon’s Crown came out to the States a few years ago, it’s probably just a matter of time before Atlus gives it some consideration. In the meantime, if you feel like importing, the game will be available starting January 25th in Japan.

Check out the gallery below, and cross those fingers on a U.S. release!