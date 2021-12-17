Dark Horse Announces Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter

Dragon Age developer BioWare and Dark Horse Comics have announced Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter, a deluxe oversized hardcover collection of the three most recent Dragon Age comic series. Specifically, the hardcover collects Dragon Age: Deception, Dragon Age: Blue Wraith, and Dragon Age: Dark Fortress into a single tome. Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter is set to release on August 23, 2022 and will retail for $39.99.

“When a red lyrium artifact of devastating power surfaces in the Tevinter Imperium, the Inquisition mobilizes knight Ser Aaron Hawthorne, elven thief Vaea, and magekillers Tessa Forsythia and Marius to retrieve it,” the official description of Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter from Dark Horse Comics reads. “Along the way, they will acquire a fledgling con artist and a troubled mage as allies, as well as Fenris, the legendary Blue Wraith. But the Venatori have mobilized forces of their own, and it will take cunning, bravery, and sacrifice to stop their dark intentions from being realized.”

The various collected comics were written by Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir with art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa and colors from Michael Atiyeh. Additionally, Sachin Teng provided the covers for all of the issues — and the new collected hardcover edition. Nate Piekos served as letterer for the various series. You can check out the full cover for Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter for yourself right here:

As noted above, Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter is set to release on August 23, 2022 for $39.99. The hardcover collection is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Age franchise in general right here. Additionally, you can check out all of our previous coverage of Dark Horse Comics right here.

What do you think about Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter? Did you read the various comics separately when they were initially released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!