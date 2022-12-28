Dragon's Dogma 2 Director Shares New Development Update

Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno has shared a new update with fans to close out 2022 when it comes to the current progress of Dragon's Dogma 2. After over a decade of requests from fans, Capcom finally announced earlier this year that it was working on a sequel to 2012's action-RPG Dragon's Dogma. And while there's still a lot that we don't know about this forthcoming game, Itsuno has made clear that he's working incredibly hard on the project.

In a write-up posted to Japanese publication Famitsu (translated via Gematsu), Itsuno said that he's working so diligently on Dragon's Dogma 2 that he has started to lose track of time. Beyond this, Itsuno broadly shared that work on the game is going well, but didn't say much else about when it could release. Fortunately, it seems like more information on the title could be coming about soon based on how development is progressing.

"I'm currently immersed in the production of Dragon's Dogma 2, so much so that I'm losing my sense of what season it is," Itsuno said. "Things are moving along well, so I hope to further our development progress so that we can share an update with you as soon as possible."

Although we know that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in the works, Capcom hasn't shared anything else about the status of the game. Not only do we still have no idea about when it might launch, but Capcom also hasn't committed to platforms that it will arrive on, either. This lack of information seems to suggest that the project is still very far off, which means that a release in 2023 seems very much out of the question. Still, if we're lucky, perhaps more news on the game will be shared over the course of the coming year so that many of these lingering questions can receive answers.

In all likelihood, whenever Dragon's Dogma 2 does finally hit store shelves, it should be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If we end up hearing more about the title in 2023 from Capcom and Itsuno, we'll also be sure to keep you informed here on ComicBook.com.