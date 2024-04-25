Dragon's Dogma 2 Updates Dragonsplague and More in New Patch Notes

Capcom promised recently a new Dragon's Dogma 2 update that would nerf Dragonsplague to make the pesky ailment more apparent whenever someone's inflicted with it. That change plus more updates were previewed in some early patch notes for Dragon's Dogma 2 with the full patch notes out now to show exactly what's changed. Dragonsplague should indeed be easier to spot now, and players will hopefully find now that their pawns don't fling themselves off of cliffs quite as often anymore among other changes.

The same Dragon's Dogma 2 update was released simultaneously for the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms, so no staggered patch notes to speak of here. While the Dragonsplague change is the most impactful one hence why it was previewed before, the update also improves Pawns behaviors beyond tossing themselves off cliffs and makes it so that you won't go hunting after treasure chests on your map that you may have already found.

Dragon's Dogma 2 players can find the full patch notes for the latest update below:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Patch Notes

Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable.

For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map.

Treasure chests that have already been acquired won't be displayed on the mini map.

Adjustments to Pawns' behavior and dialogue.

Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn't high five Pawns.



Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn't start guiding after offering to guide.



Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.



Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.



Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.



Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.



Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn's dialogue.



Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.



Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.

Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

While Dragonsplague still exists and will still be impacting playthroughs as players stay wary of infected Pawns, Dragon's Dogma 2 players will do well to remember the trick that people have come up with to help others notice Dragonsplague before it's too late.