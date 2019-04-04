‘Draugen’ Releasing Next Month, New Story Trailer Revealed

Today, Norway-based independent developer Red Thread Games — the team behind Dreamfall Chapters — announced that its first-person adventure game, Draugen, will release sometime next month on PC, with a PS4 and Xbox One release following sometime later this year. As for a Nintendo Switch port, there’s currently no word of one, however, said port also hasn’t been ruled out yet.

While we have no information about a Nintendo Switch port, we do have the game’s second-ever trailer. More specifically, Red Thread Games has released a new — and the first — story trailer introducing the game’s premise and main characters.

“From the studio that brought you Dreamfall Chapters, and the creative team behind The Longest Journey and The Secret World, comes a first-person psychological mystery set in 1920s Norway,” reads an official pitch of the game.

“The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveler who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. But you’re not alone: at every step of the way, Edward’s accompanied by his ward, Lissie; a gregarious, independent and enigmatic young woman. Together, you must explore this scenic coastal community — nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway — in your search for Edward’s sister, and unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface.”

At the moment, there’s no word how much Draugen will cost at launch, but it will presumably be in-line with the developer’s last game. In other words, anywhere from $20 to $40, with console ports perhaps costing a little bit extra.

Draugen is poised to release sometime next month on PC, and will then come to PS4 and Xbox One sometime later this year. Below, you can read more about the game’s key features:

“I am not alone”: explore 1920s coastal Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion.

Interact with your companion, Lissie, through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system.

Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.

Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and Edward’s mental state.

“A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping narrative with unexpected twists and turns.

