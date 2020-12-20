DrLupo Raises Over $2 Million for Cancer Research in One Day

✖

Twitch streamer Ben “DrLupo” Lupo announced today that he has been able to raise $2,307,106.57 over the course of the past day for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The personality's fundraising stream, known as Build Against Cancer, proved to be another rousing success in what has now been its third installment.

Build Against Cancer has been running since 2018 and is an event that sees DrLupo streaming non-stop for 24-hours in the pursuit of raising as much money as possible for cancer research. This year’s iteration, which kicked off yesterday on December 19, saw a number of guests swing by over the course of the stream. Some of the most notable appearances included guest spots from Jordan Fisher, Robbie Amell, Mark Hoppus, Felicia Day, and many, many more. DrLupo himself also played a ton of popular games on the stream which included Fall Guys, Among Us, and Minecraft to name a few.

With just about one hour left before Build Against Cancer was set to end, it looked as though DrLupo might fall short of his goal of hitting $2 million, but Twitch had other plans. Much like last year, Twitch swooped in at the final moments of the stream to announce that it would once again be contributing $1 million in total to Build Against Cancer. DrLupo himself wasn’t aware that this would be transpiring and became quite emotional once he found out about the development.

To date, DrLupo has now been able to raise almost $10 million in these Build Against Cancer streams, which is incredible. Twitch's check that it sent to DrLupo to surprise him with even contained an Easter egg of sorts that featured the amount in which the streamer has been able to raise in the past. Now, that total will need to incorporate the new $2.3 million dollar figure that has been raised this weekend.

They were INSPIRED by all the money you've raised, so Twitch did it AGAIN! 1 million donation for @StJude!

We are now OVER $2,118,000 to work to end childhood cancer. THANK YOU!#BuildAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/pEXeD8ORTp — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 20, 2020

DrLupo's latest event has shown just how positive and uplifting the gaming community can be when it unites under a single cause. No to mention, seeing DrLupo continually using his platform for good in this manner is ever-encouraging. Props to him for continuing to make a major impact on the lives of many each and every year.

If you'd like to check out certain portions of the Build Against Cancer live stream, you can find the full video right here.