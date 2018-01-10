Save 50% on the DropMix Party Game System

DropMix was developed by Hasbro and Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central, but it doesn’t rely on hand-eye coordination to play. Instead, the goal is to create mixes with popular songs via the included DropMix cards, then continue to kick the beats up with your friends by experimenting with different genres of music. There are millions of possible combinations and three ways to play: freestyle, clash, and party. Basically, its like a card game for DJs.

You can learn more about how DropMix works in our review, where we called it one of the best and most accessible party games of this generation. Still, some might have balked at the original $100 price tag, but $50? That seems pretty reasonable for a music game that will be the life of every party that you bring it to. You can score it with the discount on Amazon while the sale lasts. Additional details are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Developed with Harmonix, creators of Rock Band and Dance Central

• Fast-paced music mixing game that lets you create unexpected song mixes

• Keep the music pumping with 3 ways to play: Freestyle, Clash, and Party

• Includes 60 DropMix cards featuring music from top artists and popular songs

• Game play requires free DropMix app (App only available in US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, NZ, Hong Kong and Singapore)

• Recommended ages: AGES 16+.4 x 1.5V AA alkaline batteries required. Not included.

“The included DropMix cards let you mix songs from top artists, including: Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Disturbed, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Sam Hunt, Sia, The Weeknd, and more. Look for Discover Packs and Playlist Packs to expand the mix possibilities with more DropMix cards!”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.